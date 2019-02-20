Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Demoted to minors
Gambrell was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
With news Wednesday that San Jose picked up Micheal Haley off waivers, Gambrell was the odd man out to clear a roster spot. The 22-year-old has suited up in six games this campaign and has yet to register a point. A trip back to the minors might be good for the youngster to gain confidence before he's brought back up to the big club.
