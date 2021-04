Gambrell scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Gambrell converted on a pass from John Leonard at 15:23 of the third period. The goal stood as the game-winner, Gambrell's first such tally this season. He has three goals, six assists and 34 shots on net in 33 contests. The 24-year-old also has 38 blocked shots this year, which ranks fourth among all forwards in the league.