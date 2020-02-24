Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Discovering his scoring touch
Gambrell had a goal on two shots and handed out three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
Gambrell deflected a Radim Simek shot midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was the third goal in the last five games for Gambrell, who had scored just twice all year prior to this recent stretch. The 22-year-old demonstrated considerable offensive ability coming out of the NCAA, but so far that's translated into just five goals and 11 points in his first 53 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.