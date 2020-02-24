Play

Gambrell had a goal on two shots and handed out three hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Gambrell deflected a Radim Simek shot midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was the third goal in the last five games for Gambrell, who had scored just twice all year prior to this recent stretch. The 22-year-old demonstrated considerable offensive ability coming out of the NCAA, but so far that's translated into just five goals and 11 points in his first 53 NHL games.

