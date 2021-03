Gambrell produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Gambrell picked up the secondary helper on Erik Karlsson's go-ahead goal in the third period, although that lead didn't last. The 24-year-old Gambrell is beginning to find traction on offense with a goal and two helpers in his last six outings. He's at eight points, 31 shots, a minus-4 rating and 44 hits through 30 contests this year.