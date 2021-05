Gambrell posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Gambrell collected the secondary helper on a Rudolfs Balcers goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Gambrell is up to a career-high 12 points and 46 shots on net through 48 contests. He's added 76 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating in a defensively focused third-line role.