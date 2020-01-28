Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Earns assist in return to lineup
Gambrell grabbed an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Gambrell's first NHL action since Dec. 17 went smoothly. The forward skated 16:05 in his return from a stint with AHL San Jose. For the year, the 23-year-old has seven points, 20 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating through 31 games. He skated in a third-line role, which is likely where he'll continue to play unless his production warrants a move up the depth chart.
