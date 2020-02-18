Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Finds back of net
Gambrell scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
The 23-year-old is stuck on the fourth line for now, as he hasn't played more than 12 minutes in seven straight games. However, the 2016 second-round pick is starting to showcase his potential. He's notched two goals and a helper over the last three games. The Sharks are in sell mode and are without multiple stars, so Gambrell could be in line for a promotion if his play keeps up.
