Gambrell posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Gambrell's helper snapped a seven-game point drought for the 24-year-old. He's struggled to find much offense in a bottom-six role this season, but he's unlikely to see more than third-line minutes with the way he's played. He's got two assists, nine shots, 11 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 12 outings.