Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Flipped back to minors
Gambrell was demoted to AHL San Jose on Saturday, TSN reports.
Gambrell figures to flip between leagues down the stretch, especially as the Sharks continue to deal with injuries to Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) and Erik Karlsson (groin). Once the playoffs start, the youngster will be hard pressed to get in the lineup and won't see much time on the ice even if he does suit up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...