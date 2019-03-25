Gambrell was demoted to AHL San Jose on Saturday, TSN reports.

Gambrell figures to flip between leagues down the stretch, especially as the Sharks continue to deal with injuries to Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) and Erik Karlsson (groin). Once the playoffs start, the youngster will be hard pressed to get in the lineup and won't see much time on the ice even if he does suit up.

