Gambrell (hand) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Gambrell has missed San Jose's last three games due to a hand injury, but he was a limited participant at Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication that he was closing in on a return. However, confirmation on the 23-year-old forward's status against the Wild may not arrive until the Sharks take the ice for pregame warmups.