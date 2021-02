Gambrell (concussion) took pregame warmups and is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus the Blues, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gambrell only ended up missing one game while he was in the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old has just two assists and 12 hits in 13 appearances this season. With Tomas Hertl (COVID-19 protocol) out for two weeks, Gambrell could take on a top-six role in the near term.