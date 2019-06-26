Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Handed qualifying offer
The Sharks extended Gambrell a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Gambrell only appeared in eight games with the big club last season, going scoreless while logging six shots on goal, but he could be in line for an expanded role in 2019-20 if the Sharks decide to let several of their unrestricted free agent forwards walk.
