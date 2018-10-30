Gambrell will be demoted to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

In order to make room to activate Joe Thornton (knee) off injured reserve, the club needed to make space on the 23-man roster and Gambrell was the odd man out. The 22-year-old Gambrell appeared in just one game so far this season, in which he failed to register any significant stats and saw a mere 7:03 of ice time.