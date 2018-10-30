Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Headed back to minors
Gambrell will be demoted to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
In order to make room to activate Joe Thornton (knee) off injured reserve, the club needed to make space on the 23-man roster and Gambrell was the odd man out. The 22-year-old Gambrell appeared in just one game so far this season, in which he failed to register any significant stats and saw a mere 7:03 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.