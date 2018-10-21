Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Heads back to minors
Gambrell was assigned to AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Gambrell is expected to suit up for the Sharks' minor-league affiliate Sunday. He's been used as depth with the big club thus far and hasn't suited up for a game, but he could be recalled for Tuesday's matchup against the Predators if Joe Thornton (knee) isn't ready to return.
