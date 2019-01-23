Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Heads down for break
The Sharks assigned Gambrell to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Gambrell was a healthy scratch for all five games during this NHL stint, and he'll shift back to minors during the All-Star break. He could be called up afterwards for a matchup with the Coyotes on Feb. 2, and he'll have the chance to suit up in three AHL games in the meantime.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...