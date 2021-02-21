Gambrell entered the concussion protocol after a hit from Kyle Clifford in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Gambrell exited the game after the hit and didn't feel well enough to continue. The 24-year-old's status for Monday versus the Wild is in doubt. If he can't play, Alex Chmelevski or Maxim Letunov may enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.