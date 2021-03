Gambrell scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Gambrell's first goal of the year came on a rebound in the third period to produce the Sharks' final scoring play. The 24-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with the tally, his first goal of the year. He's added four assists, 20 shots, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating in 21 outings. Gambrell will likely be limited to third-line work at best when the Sharks' centers are all healthy.