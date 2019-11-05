Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Limited participant at practice
Gambrell (hand) wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's morning skate, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
Gambrell is definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll need to be cleared for contact before rejoining the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 23-year-old American will return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Will miss at least two contests•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Absent from practice•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Producing in bottom-six role•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Re-ups with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.