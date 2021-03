Gambrell produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Gambrell earned the secondary helper on Rudolfs Balcers' second-period tally. The 24-year-old Gambrell has three points in his last seven outings. He's produced only seven points in 27 contests this year. The Washington native has added 36 hits, 31 blocked shots and 26 shots on net.