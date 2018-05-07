Gambrell failed to crack the lineup during the Sharks' postseason run.

Gambrell signed a two-year, entry-level contract with San Jose in March, the first year of which the organization decided to burn by playing him in the last three regular-season clashes of 2017-18. Looking ahead to next year, the center will likely take on a bottom-six role with the team, although could find himself suiting up in the minors periodically.