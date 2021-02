Gambrell (concussion) posted an assist in 17:16 during Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Gambrell missed one game while in the concussion protocol. He centered the second line in his return, earning a helper on the opening tally by Timo Meier. The 24-year-old Gambrell has struggled to advance his play in 2020-21 -- he has only three assists, 10 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests. He'll likely stay in the top six until Tomas Hertl clears the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.