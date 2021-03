Gambrell scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked a pair of shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Gambrell struck just 2:23 into the game, but the Sharks were once again leaky on defense. The 24-year-old center has two goals and four helpers in 25 appearances this year. He's added 26 shots on net, 31 hits and 28 blocked shots, mainly in a bottom-six role.