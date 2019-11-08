Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Partakes in fisticuffs
Gambrell (hand) racked up seven PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
Gambrell dropped the mitts with Mathew Dumba in the second period for a fighting major. He had previously taken a hooking minor in the first. The 23-year-old's hand must feel good enough for hockey if he's fighting. He missed three contests with the injury.
