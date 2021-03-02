Gambrell recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Gambrell has a helper in each of the last two games since he returned from the league's concussion protocol. The 24-year-old may be heating up a bit, but he's still at four assists, 11 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 15 outings. He'll need to take a major step forward if he wants to have any chance of competing with Tomas Hertl (COVID-19 protocol) for the second-line center job once the latter is ready to return to the lineup.