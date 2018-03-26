Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Procures entry-level contract with Sharks
Gambrell signed a standard, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Monday.
Sharks GM Doug Wilson sounds thrilled with the prospect from the University of Denver. "Dylan is one of the top college players in the country, who has proven through his many accomplishments that he can compete at the highest level," said Wilson. "We believe his speed, combined with his high-end hockey IQ, make him ready to be an NHL player. We are confident that, with his skill-set, he will make an impact with our team." San Jose's second-round (60th overall) draft pick in 2016, Gambrell recorded 132 points (43 goals, 89 assists) through 120 games with the Pioneers over the past three years.
