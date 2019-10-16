Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Producing in bottom-six role
Gambrell has tallied three assists while averaging 11:26 of ice time through five games this season.
Gambrell has been one of the Sharks' better bottom-six options thus far, but his limited ice time will make him hard to trust as a fantasy asset going forward. The 2016 second-round pick is a name worth watching, but for now, he's not worthy of a roster spot in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.