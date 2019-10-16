Gambrell has tallied three assists while averaging 11:26 of ice time through five games this season.

Gambrell has been one of the Sharks' better bottom-six options thus far, but his limited ice time will make him hard to trust as a fantasy asset going forward. The 2016 second-round pick is a name worth watching, but for now, he's not worthy of a roster spot in most formats.

