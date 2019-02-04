Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Promoted to top level
Gambrell was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.
Gambrell, while pointless in two NHL games this season, has put up 28 in 31 AHL contests in 2018-19. Even though he's dominated in the minors this season, Gambrell is no sure thing to dress during his time with the big club. Steer clear of the 22-year-old for now.
