Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Promoted to top level
The Sharks promoted Gambrell to the active roster from AHL San Jose on Friday.
Gambrell has gotten off to a hot start with the AHL squad, notching six points through seven games with the Barracuda. He had drawn into one contest with the Sharks this season and could have another opportunity to do so Saturday against the Blues.
