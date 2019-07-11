Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Re-ups with Sharks
Gambrell signed a two-year contract with the Sharks on Thursday.
Gambrell was playing in San Jose on an entry-level deal signed in March of 2018. Even though the 22-year-old only appeared in eight games and was unable to log a point last season, he was able to record 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) over 51 games for the Barracudas in the AHL. Gambrell could be in for an increased role in the 2019-20 campaign in part due to the departure of Joe Pavelski and possibly Joe Thornton.
