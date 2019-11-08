Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Ready to rock
Gambrell (hand) is in the lineup and will play in Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Gambrell had missed the last three games due to the hand injury, but as evidenced by this news, is finally healthy. He'll center the fourth line between Noah Gregor and Lean Bergmann for the contest.
