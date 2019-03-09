Gambrell was returned to AHL San Jose on Friday, TSN reports.

Despite Evander Kane's undisclosed absence, Gambrell didn't get an opportunity to play Thursday night against the Habs. San Jose's second-round (60th overall) pick from the 2016 draft doesn't seem fazed by AHL competition -- he's maintained 16 goals and 22 assists over 39 games -- but the center prospect is still seeking his first NHL point through nine contests.