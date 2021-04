Gambrell scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Gambrell cleaned up a loose puck at 16:54 of the first period for the Sharks' first tally of the game. The 24-year-old center has scored in consecutive contests. He's up to five tallies, 11 points, 38 shots on net, 55 hits and 41 blocked shots in 36 outings. He's matched his point output from 50 appearances last season while adding a bit more in the physical metrics.