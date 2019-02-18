Gambrell was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Gambrell logged a mere 5:54 of ice time against the Canucks on Saturday, so his demotion shouldn't come as a surprise. The center should log significantly more time in the minors with the Barracuda. While the 22-year-old is pointless in six NHL contests this year, he has racked up 28 points in 31 minor-league appearances.