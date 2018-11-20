Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Sharks reassigned Gambrell to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Gambrell will continue to be one of the first players the Sharks turn to when looking for reinforcements up front, but the 22-year-old forward won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19. He'll hope to land an every-day role with the big club next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...