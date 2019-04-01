Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Sent to bus league
Gambrell was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.
Gambrell was called up to the big club March 29, and has no points in eight games this campaign at the NHL level. The 22-year-old will likely spend the remainder of the season in the minors, and his demotion suggests Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) could be nearing a return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...