Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Shifts back to AHL
The Sharks assigned Gambrell to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Gambrell was a healthy scratch for all three games during this NHL stint. The Sharks have 13 healthy forwards, though, so they likely won't need his services for Saturday's home game versus the Predators.
