Gambrell (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Gambrell's not expected to be out much longer as he progresses through concussion protocol. The 24-year-old could return as soon as Thursday versus the Wild. Marcus Sorensen will draw into the lineup for Gambrell on Monday.
