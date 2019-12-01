Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Snaps out of goal drought
Gambrell scored a goal on two shots in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Gambrell pulled the Sharks even just under three minutes into the second period, his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 22 at Buffalo. That put an end to his 14-game goal drought. Gambrell's first full season in the NHL has been a quiet one, with six points and a minus-6 rating through 23. games. Gambrell has intriguing offensive skills, but owners can leave him on the waiver wire until those skills start to translate to more meaningful production.
