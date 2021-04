Gambrell scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Gambrell's goal with three minutes left in the third period gave the Sharks some valuable breathing room. The 24-year-old has doubled his goal total to four with two tallies in his last three games. Overall, the defensive center has 10 points, 37 shots on net, 53 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 35 contests. He mainly plays in a third-line role.