Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Summoned by parent club
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Joe Thornton (suspension) won't be available for Tuesday's Game 4 against Vegas, so Gambrell will round out the Sharks' depth down the middle for at least one contest. The 22-year-old went scoreless while averaging just 8:38 of ice time in eight appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...