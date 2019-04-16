The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Joe Thornton (suspension) won't be available for Tuesday's Game 4 against Vegas, so Gambrell will round out the Sharks' depth down the middle for at least one contest. The 22-year-old went scoreless while averaging just 8:38 of ice time in eight appearances with the big club this campaign.