Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Summoned by parent club
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Gambrell's promotion, so he'll provide the team with extra depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2016 second-round pick has already racked up three goals and five points in two AHL contests this campaign.
