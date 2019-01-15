Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Summoned from minor ranks
The Sharks recalled Gambrell from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Gambrell will provide some depth up front Tuesday and for the upcoming four-game road trip. If he draws in at some point, it would mark just the third time this season and sixth time in his career that Gambrell has taken the ice with the Sharks.
