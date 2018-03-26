Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Will finish regular season with Sharks
Gambrell, who arrives from the University of Denver and penned a standard, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Monday, will stick with the big club for the rest of the regular season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The ink has barely had time to dry on his ELC and yet this latest report states that Gambrell is already with the Sharks in Chicago ahead of Monday's game against the Blackhawks. Lauded for his hockey sense and supreme on-ice vision, the 21-year-old recorded 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) through 41 games in the NCHC this season. While he won't play Monday, he could be useful to fantasy owners for the final six games of the regular season for Team Teal.
