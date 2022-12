Makiniemi allowed a goal on 24 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Makiniemi came away with the win in his first NHL start in a game the Sharks took control of in the second period. The 23-year-old has allowed three goals on 32 shots across two appearances, but he's not expected to stay in the NHL much longer. James Reimer (lower body) could be back Tuesday versus the Coyotes -- when he returns, Makiniemi figures to resume a starting role for AHL San Jose.