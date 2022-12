Makiniemi will defend the visiting cage against Anaheim in his first NHL start Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Makiniemi got his feet wet Wednesday when he came on in relief of starter Kaapo Kahkonen, giving up two goals on eight shots in taking the overtime loss. This could be his only start as James Reimer (lower body) is expected to return Tuesday. The Ducks have scored only 69 goals in 27 games this season.