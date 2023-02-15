Makiniemi was returned to the AHL's Barracuda on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Makiniemi was summoned by the Sharks on Tuesday to serve as Aaron Dell's backup for that evening's game because Kaapo Kahkonen (concussion) and James Reimer (illness) were unavailable. Makiniemi's demotion might indicate that Kahkonen or Reimer will be available for Thursday's contest against Vegas. Makiniemi has a 2.96 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 22 games with the Barracuda this season. He also has a 2.13 GAA and a .906 save percentage in two contests with the Sharks in 2022-23.