Makiniemi allowed two goals on eight shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Makiniemi relieved Kaapo Kahkonen to begin the third period. The Canucks didn't test Makiniemi much early on, but when they found their aim, he proved easily beatable. The 23-year-old took an overtime loss in his debut, and with James Reimer (lower body) nearing a return from injured reserve, Makiniemi's time in the NHL for this stint should be brief. He'll likely resume a large role at AHL San Jose soon. The Finn was acquired from the Hurricanes as part of the Brent Burns trade over the summer.