Makiniemi was called up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Sharks placed Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) on injured reserve. Kaapo Kahkonen (undisclosed) was projected to be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh after leaving Sunday's game against Washington. Makiniemi may have been recalled as insurance. Aaron Dell is slated to start Tuesday and James Reimer (illness) remains day-to-day.