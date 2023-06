Makiniemi, who was poised to become a restricted free agent Saturday, signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.

Makiniemi will come with a $775,000 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. He saved 29 of 32 shots over two games with the Sharks last season. At the AHL level, he had a 2.96 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 22 outings with the Barracuda.