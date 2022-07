The Hurricanes traded Makiniemi, Steven Lorentz and a conditional 2023 third-round pick for Brent Burns and Lane Pederson on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Makiniemi appeared in 14 games with AHL Chicago in 2021-22, going 11-2-1 while posting an admirable 2.06 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll likely spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with San Jose's AHL affiliate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point during the upcoming season.